3,000 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $4,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PagerDuty by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,259. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $658,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,293. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

