3,205 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,189,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.96. 1,959,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,216. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

