415 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ameren by 137.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 39.2% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Ameren by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $85.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

