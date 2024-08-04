425 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. 1,572,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

