5,898 Shares in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVPFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $45.16. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MVP index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US large-cap securities, selected by their fundamental and technical characteristics. BMVP was launched on May 1, 2003 and is issued by Invesco.

