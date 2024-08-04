9,447 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Purchased by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,247.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

FLO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. 1,188,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,412. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.