A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.42

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.81. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 145,326 shares traded.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2839 per share. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

