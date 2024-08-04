Aaron’s (AAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Aaron’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.00-0.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.000-0.250 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $316.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

AAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

