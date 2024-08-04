Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $72.83. 365,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

