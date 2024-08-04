Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 425,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 289,099 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,337,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,467.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 205,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 200,822 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHM stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 280,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
