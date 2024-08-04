Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 3.6 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.