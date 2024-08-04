Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,139,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of OneMain by 659.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,925. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

