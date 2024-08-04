Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. 14,822,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,039. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.71. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

