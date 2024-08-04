Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.91. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

