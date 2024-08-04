ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $416.6-$425.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.63 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.090 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,606. The company has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

