Achain (ACT) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.35

Achain (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $10.35 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001372 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

