Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Addex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($11.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of ADXN opened at $7.90 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

