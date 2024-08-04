Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 3.7 %

ADBE stock traded down $20.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.70 and a 200 day moving average of $528.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.