Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $124.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $68,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

