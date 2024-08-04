Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

