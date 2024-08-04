aelf Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. aelf has a market capitalization of $239.74 million and approximately $39.39 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,045,363 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

