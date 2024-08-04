Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMTX

Aemetis Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aemetis

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aemetis by 2,837.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.