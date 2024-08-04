AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.25 EPS.
AerCap Stock Down 5.9 %
NYSE AER traded down $5.39 on Friday, hitting $86.61. 3,672,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41. AerCap has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79.
AerCap Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
