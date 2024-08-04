AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.920-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

AES Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AES traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,660,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,461. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

