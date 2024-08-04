AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.920-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.87-$1.97 EPS.

AES Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 10,660,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,761,461. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

