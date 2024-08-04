AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. AES also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.970 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
