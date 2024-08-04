AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. AES also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-1.970 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get AES alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. 10,660,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,761,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.