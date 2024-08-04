AGCO’s (AGCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $118.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.20.

NYSE AGCO opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. AGCO has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $132.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 102.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

