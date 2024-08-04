Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 44.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.