Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.67

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. Air T shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 2,887 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 73.45%. The business had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

