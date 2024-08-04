Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,064,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after buying an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,334,000 after buying an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 3,293,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,908. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

