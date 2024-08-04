Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,903 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of Alkermes worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 71,354.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,408. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

