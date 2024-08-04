Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.04-$0.08 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

