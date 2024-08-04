ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

