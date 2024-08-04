ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALLETE

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. 508,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.7005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.79%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.