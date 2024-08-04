Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,200.46

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,200.46 ($15.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,186 ($15.26). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.31), with a volume of 405,348 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,201.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 6.62 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,244.02%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

