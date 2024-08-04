Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.80

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.70. Allkem shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Allkem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

