Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

ALNY stock opened at $272.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,598 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,944. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

