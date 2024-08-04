Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,771,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,387. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $823.33 million, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.