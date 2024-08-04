ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ALX Oncology from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

ALXO opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,943.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,469 shares of company stock worth $873,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

