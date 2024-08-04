Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.91.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.