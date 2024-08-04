Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambac Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $12.18 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.