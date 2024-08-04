Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Zacks reports. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.07 on Friday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.