Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.52-4.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62. Ameren also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.520-4.720 EPS.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. 2,132,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,366. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.91.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

