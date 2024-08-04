American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,453,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,872. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.