American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 119.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,537,000 after buying an additional 113,249 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in American Express by 57.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 54,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

