American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.740-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.74-1.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.57.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 4,077,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

