American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Posts Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY24 guidance to $1.74-1.78 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.740-1.780 EPS.
NYSE:AMH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.
AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.
AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.
