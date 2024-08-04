American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.740-1.780 EPS.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. 4,077,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

