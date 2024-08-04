American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

American States Water Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American States Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American States Water by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

